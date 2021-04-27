Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Announces Earnings Results

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.67 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

Shares of DORM opened at $99.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $59.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.90 and its 200-day moving average is $97.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In related news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

