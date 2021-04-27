Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $99.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. Dorman Products has a 12 month low of $59.59 and a 12 month high of $113.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.28.

In other news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

