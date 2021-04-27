DSLA Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $120.57 Million (DSLA)

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded up 18.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. DSLA Protocol has a market cap of $120.57 million and approximately $5.69 million worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DSLA Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0187 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DSLA Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00064596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00019619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00060709 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.56 or 0.00744510 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00093849 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,051.11 or 0.07529711 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Coin Profile

DSLA Protocol (CRYPTO:DSLA) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,452,958,412 coins. DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DSLA Protocol is blog.stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

Buying and Selling DSLA Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DSLA Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DSLA Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DSLA Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DSLA Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.