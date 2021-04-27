DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Sets New 12-Month High at $113.40

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $113.40 and last traded at $113.35, with a volume of 23008 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.19.

DSDVY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

The stock has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.97 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.56 and its 200 day moving average is $87.47.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DSV Panalpina A/S had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Equities research analysts predict that DSV Panalpina A/S will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

