DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Given “Peer Perform” Rating at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research reissued their peer perform rating on shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $139.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $128.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DTE. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $119.00 price target (down from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.92.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $137.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.25 and its 200-day moving average is $125.50. The stock has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $92.39 and a 52-week high of $141.98.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.89%.

In related news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $297,311.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $124,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at $978,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

