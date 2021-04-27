Duddell Street Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:DSACU) Lock-Up Period Will End on April 27th

Duddell Street Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:DSACU) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, April 27th. Duddell Street Acquisition had issued 17,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 29th. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Duddell Street Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of OTCMKTS DSACU opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. Duddell Street Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $13.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.79.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Duddell Street Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,003,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $3,875,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,133,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Duddell Street Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,529,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Duddell Street Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,334,000.

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

