Dusk Network (DUSK) Market Cap Reaches $99.53 Million

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Dusk Network coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000501 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $99.53 million and $17.77 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00065625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00019961 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00061078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $401.54 or 0.00744721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00094620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,252.37 or 0.07886765 BTC.

Dusk Network Coin Profile

Dusk Network is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 368,103,806 coins. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.