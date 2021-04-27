e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a cosmetic company. Its cosmetic category primarily consists of face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products and cosmetics sets/kits, excludes beauty tools and accessories, such as brushes and applicators. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is based in Oakland, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ELF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $30.33 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $31.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.64 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $1,485,711.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 11,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $323,429.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,217 shares in the company, valued at $4,632,696.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 504,373 shares of company stock worth $13,598,316. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 309.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

