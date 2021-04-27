Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,621 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 114,700 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $51,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $49,553,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,377,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 645,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,448,000 after acquiring an additional 271,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $26,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

EXP stock opened at $143.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $144.78.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $404.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Robert S. Stewart sold 33,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total transaction of $3,892,060.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,424.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 6,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $801,460.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,908,917.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,093 shares of company stock worth $17,242,848 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.11.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.