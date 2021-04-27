Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Sets New 52-Week High at $145.00

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $145.00 and last traded at $142.98, with a volume of 312172 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.11.

The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 1.30.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total transaction of $1,364,986.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,872,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 10,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,201,543.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,246,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,093 shares of company stock valued at $17,242,848 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth $2,066,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $1,520,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

