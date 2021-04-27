Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $24.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Eastern Bankshares Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial and small business customers. It provides banking, trust, and investment services, as well as insurance services, through its full-service bank branches and insurance offices. Eastern Bankshares Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastern Bankshares has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.40.

Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $21.21 on Monday. Eastern Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $21.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $153.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $90,000.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

