easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 845 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) received a GBX 845 ($11.04) price target from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 17.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) target price on easyJet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 940 ($12.28) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price objective on easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 938.76 ($12.27).

EZJ opened at GBX 1,028.50 ($13.44) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 988.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 815.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 445.70 ($5.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,063.50 ($13.89). The company has a market capitalization of £4.70 billion and a PE ratio of -3.88.

In other news, insider Moni Mannings purchased 2,622 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 763 ($9.97) per share, for a total transaction of £20,005.86 ($26,137.78). Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 1,943 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, with a total value of £19,896.32 ($25,994.67).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

