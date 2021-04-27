Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 7.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $1,045,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,984,000 after buying an additional 489,453 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,839,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,188,000 after purchasing an additional 44,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eaton by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,234,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,606,000 after acquiring an additional 143,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,233,000 after purchasing an additional 349,100 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETN stock opened at $143.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $70.54 and a twelve month high of $144.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.87.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.62%.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. HSBC upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.94.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

