Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $754.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.44 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect Echo Global Logistics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

Shares of ECHO stock opened at $31.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $828.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.08. Echo Global Logistics has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $34.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $429,750.00. Also, Director Samuel K. Skinner sold 8,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $261,904.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,137.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ECHO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen increased their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna cut Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.