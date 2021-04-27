Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.63

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.63 and traded as high as $7.72. Edap Tms shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 585,017 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EDAP shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Edap Tms from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Edap Tms in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edap Tms has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

The company has a market cap of $218.74 million, a P/E ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.63.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Edap Tms S.A. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Edap Tms during the 4th quarter worth $523,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Edap Tms during the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Edap Tms by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in Edap Tms by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 194,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 16,825 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Edap Tms during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000.

About Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP)

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

