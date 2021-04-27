Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

EIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edison International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.09.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $58.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.46, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.56 and a 200-day moving average of $59.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 56.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Edison International by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Edison International by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 607,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,889,000 after buying an additional 141,673 shares during the period. Ecofin Advisors Ltd boosted its holdings in Edison International by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 313,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,948,000 after buying an additional 47,277 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

