Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $102.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Edwards Lifesciences exited the first quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected results. Despite pandemic-led business challenges, we are upbeat about the strong adoptions of the INSPIRIS aortic surgical valve and the KONECT aortic valve conduit. Continued strong adoption of the SAPIEN 3 Ultra platform and TruWave, and CE Mark approval for SAPIEN 3 are also impressive. Steady improvement in TAVR procedure volumes worldwide buoys optimism. The company’s better-than-expected earnings outlook for the second quarter overall upbeat full-year guidance seem encouraging. Over the past six months, the company’s stock has outperformed its industry. Yet, pandemic-led continued choppy market conditions are worrying. Contraction of both margins also does not bode well. Tough competition in the cardiac devices market and reimbursement issues persist.”

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EW. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.71.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $96.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $59.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $66.23 and a 12 month high of $98.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $298,909.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,907. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $516,699.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,101,441.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 330,526 shares of company stock worth $27,887,215. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth approximately $189,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth approximately $967,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 63.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

