Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $97.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EW. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.71.

Shares of EW stock opened at $96.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $66.23 and a 12-month high of $98.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 6,707 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $654,066.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,605.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $319,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 330,526 shares of company stock valued at $27,887,215. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

