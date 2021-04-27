Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Price Hits $0.0031 on Top Exchanges

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded up 16.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Over the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. One Electrify.Asia coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electrify.Asia has a market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $47,655.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Electrify.Asia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00064650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00019705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001863 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00060742 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.96 or 0.00744857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00093822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,072.19 or 0.07583781 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Coin Profile

Electrify.Asia is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . Electrify.Asia’s official website is electrify.asia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Buying and Selling Electrify.Asia

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrify.Asia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electrify.Asia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electrify.Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrify.Asia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.