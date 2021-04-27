Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.64

Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.64 and traded as low as $4.44. Electro-Sensors shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 23,919 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Electro-Sensors stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) by 61.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 66,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.17% of Electro-Sensors worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Electro-Sensors, Inc manufactures and sells industrial production monitoring and process control systems. The company manufactures and sells various monitoring systems that measure machine production and operation rates, as well as systems, which regulate the speed of related machines in production processes.

