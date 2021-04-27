Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $896.69

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 896.69 ($11.72) and traded as high as GBX 1,088 ($14.21). Electrocomponents shares last traded at GBX 1,081 ($14.12), with a volume of 608,612 shares traded.

ECM has been the topic of several research reports. Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,103 ($14.41) to GBX 1,219 ($15.93) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Electrocomponents has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 788.45 ($10.30).

Get Electrocomponents alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,014.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 896.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40.

In other news, insider Rona A. Fairhead purchased 12,450 shares of Electrocomponents stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 993 ($12.97) per share, with a total value of £123,628.50 ($161,521.43).

About Electrocomponents (LON:ECM)

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Electrocomponents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrocomponents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.