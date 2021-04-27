Empty Set Dollar 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $497,474.00 (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $75.56 million and $497,474.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00062347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.10 or 0.00276512 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004508 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $581.43 or 0.01057021 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00026736 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $398.00 or 0.00723558 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,251.10 or 1.00445434 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar was first traded on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

