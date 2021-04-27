Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Announces Earnings Results

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The electronics maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $444.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.57 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $72.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.92. Encore Wire has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $73.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 2.89%.

In other Encore Wire news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. 3.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WIRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

