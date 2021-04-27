Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Endo International posted earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $2.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.27. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 85.80% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $760.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

ENDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Endo International in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Endo International from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Endo International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

In other news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $149,558.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Endo International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Endo International stock opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. Endo International has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $10.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.41.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

