Enerplus Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Enerplus in a report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.16.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$195.10 million during the quarter.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price objective on Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enerplus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.34.

Shares of ERF opened at C$6.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a PE ratio of -1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Enerplus has a 1 year low of C$2.22 and a 1 year high of C$7.22.

The firm also recently announced a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is -2.89%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

