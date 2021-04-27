Enerplus (ERF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Enerplus (NYSE: ERF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/20/2021 – Enerplus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

4/15/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $7.50 to $8.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $10.00 to $10.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $8.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $5.75 to $7.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $10.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $9.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Enerplus was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/12/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $6.25 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $7.00 to $9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ERF traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $5.23. 16,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,205,564. Enerplus Co. has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average is $3.68.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 130.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Enerplus by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,646,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,290,000 after buying an additional 1,390,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Enerplus by 44,460.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,154 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 313,449 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enerplus by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 180,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 14,896 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enerplus by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 22,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. 50.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

