Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.61%.
Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock traded down $2.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.44. 18,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $52.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st.
Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile
Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.
Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.