Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock traded down $2.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.44. 18,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.47 per share, for a total transaction of $273,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,798.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,560. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

