Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.95 Billion

Equities analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to post sales of $6.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.88 billion to $7.02 billion. Enterprise Products Partners reported sales of $7.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full year sales of $28.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.46 billion to $30.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $29.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.43 billion to $32.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,739,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,841,000 after purchasing an additional 653,492 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,783,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $191,656,000 after acquiring an additional 493,805 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 151.7% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 809,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,861,000 after buying an additional 488,012 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,294,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,308,000 after buying an additional 438,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

EPD opened at $23.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average is $20.73. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $23.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

