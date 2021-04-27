Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to Hold

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Societe Generale cut Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Epiroc AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $24.17. 15,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,614. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.28. Epiroc AB has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $24.68.

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

