Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Morgan Stanley

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EPZM. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Epizyme from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ EPZM opened at $8.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a current ratio of 8.95. Epizyme has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 83.45% and a negative net margin of 1,899.35%. Epizyme’s quarterly revenue was up 95.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Epizyme will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David M. Mott purchased 28,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $225,283.38. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,414 shares in the company, valued at $928,983.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $43,606.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,721,462.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,237 shares of company stock worth $164,845 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPZM. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme during the 4th quarter worth about $7,943,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Epizyme by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,208,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,165,000 after acquiring an additional 140,100 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Epizyme by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 139,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Epizyme by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,869,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,300,000 after acquiring an additional 419,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Epizyme by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 21,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

