Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $16,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 108,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,421,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Equinix by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EQIX traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $714.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,465. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $679.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $712.27. The stock has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

EQIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Equinix from $869.00 to $861.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $827.11.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.96, for a total transaction of $1,738,031.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at $11,967,171.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,041 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.01, for a total value of $694,357.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,398,592.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,692,520 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

