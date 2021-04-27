Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.92.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EQH shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist increased their price target on Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Get Equitable alerts:

In related news, EVP Dave S. Hattem sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $219,558.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anders Malmstrom sold 200,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $6,592,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 289,632 shares of company stock worth $9,466,524. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Equitable by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,126,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,505,000 after acquiring an additional 192,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Equitable by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,380,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,986,000 after buying an additional 1,440,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at about $715,679,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Equitable by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,013,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,974,000 after buying an additional 1,253,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Equitable by 653.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,387,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,268,000 after buying an additional 3,804,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equitable stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $34.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,879,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,048. Equitable has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $34.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.53 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equitable will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.