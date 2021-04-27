Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Docebo Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Docebo in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Docebo from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Docebo from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Docebo in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Docebo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

NASDAQ DCBO opened at $49.76 on Monday. Docebo has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $68.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Docebo in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at about $766,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter worth about $968,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter worth about $976,000.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

