Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for HSBC Holdings plc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HSBC)

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HSBC in a research note issued on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HSBC’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HSBC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $29.33 on Monday. HSBC has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $31.59. The stock has a market cap of $119.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.66, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. HSBC had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in HSBC by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,814,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,293,000 after acquiring an additional 150,490 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,348,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of HSBC by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,730,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,846,000 after purchasing an additional 185,622 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in HSBC by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,091,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,293,000 after purchasing an additional 226,372 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in HSBC by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 419,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 101,447 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

