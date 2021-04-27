Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for County Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICBK)

County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for County Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.90.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens upgraded shares of County Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Hovde Group raised County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of County Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. County Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ICBK opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. County Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.04 and a 12-month high of $26.46. The company has a market cap of $145.51 million, a P/E ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.11.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 6.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in County Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in County Bancorp by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 37,450 shares during the period. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 16.95%.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

