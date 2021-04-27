Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Sienna Senior Living Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Sienna Senior Living in a research report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.65.

Shares of TSE SIA opened at C$14.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$982.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.13. Sienna Senior Living has a 12 month low of C$8.85 and a 12 month high of C$15.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.47.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.45). The company had revenue of C$168.83 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is -256.44%.

In other news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total value of C$42,612.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 312,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,434,582.46. Also, Director Jack C. Macdonald acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.27 per share, with a total value of C$132,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$451,180.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

