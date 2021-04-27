ESCO Technologies (ESE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ESCO Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock opened at $112.07 on Tuesday. ESCO Technologies has a one year low of $71.30 and a one year high of $115.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other ESCO Technologies news, Director Larry W. Solley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $211,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,108.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

