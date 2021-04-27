Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Issues Earnings Results

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 10.82%.

NASDAQ:ESQ traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.20. 137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.24. Esquire Financial has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $26.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.67 and a 200 day moving average of $20.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

