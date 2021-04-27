Evanson Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,796 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC grew its position in General Electric by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the first quarter worth $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.21.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.06. The company has a market capitalization of $119.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

