Evanson Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN opened at $191.36 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $105.45 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.67.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.19.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.