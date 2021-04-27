Evanson Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,439 ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 467.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

ARKF opened at $54.26 on Tuesday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.48.

