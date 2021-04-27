Evanson Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $158.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.97. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $119.65 and a 1 year high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

