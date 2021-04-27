Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 6,216 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Evanson Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 81.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,216 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.73.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $232.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $629.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.58. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $189.53 and a 52-week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $18.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

