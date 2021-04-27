Evanson Asset Management LLC Takes Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,602,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,989,000 after purchasing an additional 142,778 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.59.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 298,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $16,271,776.64. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 47,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $3,212,932.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,689,386 shares of company stock worth $102,226,248 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $67.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.97 and its 200 day moving average is $55.12. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $68.89.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

