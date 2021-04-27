Evedo (EVED) Price Reaches $0.41

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Evedo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000756 BTC on exchanges. Evedo has a total market cap of $5.98 million and $7.22 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Evedo has traded 29.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00066869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00020510 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00063604 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.23 or 0.00787121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00096494 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,406.94 or 0.08025378 BTC.

About Evedo

Evedo (EVED) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,423,277 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

