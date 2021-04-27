Evercore ISI Upgrades Livent (NYSE:LTHM) to Outperform

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $20.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Livent from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Livent from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Livent in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Argus raised Livent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Livent from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Livent has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent stock opened at $19.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.13. Livent has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $23.99.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.03 million. Equities analysts expect that Livent will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in shares of Livent by 55.1% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 221,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 78,830 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. lifted its position in shares of Livent by 2.5% during the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 61,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Livent by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Livent by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 187,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 88,707 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Livent by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.