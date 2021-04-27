Eversource Energy’s (ES) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Williams Capital

Williams Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.45.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $87.77 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $73.61 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.03.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ES. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,467,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,576,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,827 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,533,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,208,906,000 after acquiring an additional 939,501 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,356,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,391,000 after acquiring an additional 304,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 749,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,827,000 after acquiring an additional 287,342 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

