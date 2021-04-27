EVERTEC (EVTC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect EVERTEC to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.45 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. EVERTEC’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect EVERTEC to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $40.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.82. EVERTEC has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $42.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EVTC. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of EVERTEC in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 23,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $854,634.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,209.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $2,736,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,892,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,934 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,641. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

