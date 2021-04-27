Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of TSE EIF opened at C$39.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.38. The company has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.60. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$19.21 and a 12-month high of C$41.95.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$301.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$281.02 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.05, for a total value of C$201,145.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$301,224.90.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EIF. CIBC boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$37.50 to C$39.50 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.22.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

