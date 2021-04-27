Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,194,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,104,000 after buying an additional 22,880 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,303,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,331,000 after purchasing an additional 89,579 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 387,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,203,000 after purchasing an additional 29,517 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAFM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stephens lowered Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.25.

Shares of SAFM opened at $161.25 on Tuesday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.57 and a 52-week high of $169.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.98, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.19.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.15. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $909.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.07 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -429.27%.

In related news, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total transaction of $409,512.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,431.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $109,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

